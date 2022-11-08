Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cupid’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Cupid!

This sweet girl is sure to make you fall in love. Cupid is a three-year-old mama dog looking for a loving home. She is on the smaller petite size weighing in at 42 lbs. Cupid gets along great with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family.

Cupid is on the timid side in new surroundings but once she gets comfortable her loving personality really shines through.

