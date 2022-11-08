Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Seattle police say officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived.

They have not identified the victim or said if it was a student. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the school and were searching for a suspect. At 11:10 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspect.

Police and Seattle Public Schools are setting up a site where students can connect with families.

