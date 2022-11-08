Surprising number of unaffiliated voters across Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are just one day away from the critical midterm elections. As of today, millions of Americans have already cast their ballot. Across the country, Republicans and Democrats are eager to get their vote in and make their voices heard. Although, what some find surprising is the number of unaffiliated voters that have turned out in this election cycle. Here are the latest numbers in Colorado and Mesa County.

As of today, 389 thousand Republican voters have returned their ballot.

On the Democratic side, 432 thousand voters returned their ballot.

Now the surprising part, 503 thousand ballots have been returned that are registered as unaffiliated.

Of those ballots cast, only 14 thousand were made in person.

And, so far, 46 thousand ballots have been returned here in Mesa County.

Both chairmen of the Republican and Democratic party here in Mesa County are feeling very optimistic about tomorrow. Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County GOP, said, “We’re excited about our chances we think we’re going got clean up on the Western Slope. We’re excited about Lauren, we’re going to win all the races here in Mesa County, but we’re excited about the opportunity to elect the first women Governor of Colorado tomorrow, Heidi Ganahl.”

Scott Beilfuss of the Mesa County Democrats also had a positive outlook for tomorrow. “The Democrats are doing good state wide and the front rage which that pretty much determines the outcomes of the upper office,” said Beilfuss.

Both chairmen went on to say their candidates will accept the outcome of this election.

Don’t forget to catch our live coverage of the midterms all evening long on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.