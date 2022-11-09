AMBER Alert issued by Denver police for infant

AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.
AMBER Alert in Colorado 11/9/22.(Denver PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday for an infant.

At about 1:50 p.m. the department asked for help locating the child, who is reportedly with his father Anwar Rhodes. A photo of Rhodes is at the top of this article. The two may be traveling in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape on the front bumper and Colorado license plat ALW-H70. The two were last seen in the area of 30th and Ivy in Denver at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation tells KKTV 11 News they were working on issuing an Emergency Alert after this article was published. A statewide notification went out at about 3 p.m.

If seen, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

