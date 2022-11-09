Attorney General of Colorado Phil Weiser wins re-election

weiser
weiser
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Democratic Party candidate Phil Weiser has been projected to retain his position as Attorney General of Colorado. Weiser won against Republican candidate John Kellner in the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.

In the 2018 election, Weiser defeated Republican candidate George Brauchler by a margin of 6 percentage points.

Weiser earned a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College and a law degree from New York University School of Law.

Weiser’s professional experience includes working for Judge David Ebel on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, working as a law clerk at the United States Supreme Court for Justices Byron White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, serving in President Clinton’s Department of Justice Antitrust Division, and teaching as a professor at the University of Colorado Law School.

While working as a professor, Weiser founded the Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship, litigated civil rights cases, co-chaired Democratic Governor Bill Ritter’s Innovation Council, and served as dean of the law school from 2011 to 2016.

Weiser also served in the Obama administration as a deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice as well as in the White House as senior advisor for technology and innovation at the National Economic Council.

As of 10 p.m, Weiser received 54 percent of the vote, obtaining 909,739 total. Kellner received 44 percent of the vote, obtaining 732,028 votes.

