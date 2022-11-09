‘Deplorable conditions’: Workers rescue 50 urine-soaked, matted dogs from home

Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions.
Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions.(Houston SPCA)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - A team of workers rescued dozens of dogs living in dreadful conditions in a Houston-area home.

According to the Houston SPCA, its animal cruelty investigation team found 50 dogs soaked in urine with matted hair and feces.

“The home was filled with debris, feces and a heavy smell of ammonia,” the Houston SPCA said.

The shelter said it got an emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 to remove the animals immediately, including a newborn puppy, from the “deplorable conditions.”

According to officials, the dogs are currently being cared for at the shelter by its staff and veterinarians. The animals’ care includes exams, vaccinations, grooming, a nutrition plan and more.

Authorities did not immediately release the homeowner’s name, but a hearing for the case is scheduled for next week, according to the Houston SPCA.

Officials said the Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with law enforcement agencies in several counties in Texas.

