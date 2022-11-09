‘Exceptional’ discovery: Bronze statues dating back to Roman times found

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Italy is hailing an “exceptional” discovery after archaeologists uncovered more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues.

The statues reportedly date back to ancient Roman times.

Archaeologists said the statues were found in thermal baths in San Casciano Dei Bagni, a hilltop town in Tuscany.

The muddy ruins of an ancient bath house have been explored by archaeologists since 2019.

A researcher coordinating the dig said the statues used to adorn a sanctuary before they were immersed in thermal waters, in a sort of ritual, “probably around the 1st century A.D.”

A top culture ministry official is calling it one of the most remarkable discoveries “in the history of the ancient Mediterranean.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
70-year-old elk hunter missing in rural Montrose County
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior

Latest News

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.
DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in early morning shooting
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Amid midterm show of Democratic strength, warnings for Biden