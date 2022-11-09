Man shot dead in early morning shooting

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot.

The man died at the scene a short time later, say deputies. The Mesa County Coroner has not released the name of the victim, but authorities confirm that the person who pulled the trigger and the man who died knew each other.

Deputies say that the investigation is active and considered a homicide investigation.

The shooting was reported on the 1100 block of 22 Road at 5:47 a.m. this morning.

No other information was released by authorities.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

