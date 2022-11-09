Man shot dead in early morning shooting

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of Wednesday on 22 Road.(David Jones)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot.

The man died at the scene a short time later, say deputies. The Mesa County Coroner has not released the name of the victim, but authorities confirm that the person who pulled the trigger and the man who died knew each other.

Deputies say that the investigation is active and considered a homicide investigation.

The shooting was reported on the 1100 block of 22 Road at 5:47 a.m. this morning.

No other information was released by authorities.

___

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
70-year-old elk hunter missing in rural Montrose County
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior

Latest News

weiser
Attorney General of Colorado Phil Weiser wins re-election
FILE - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a committee meeting in Baton...
Griswold wins re-election for Secretary of State
PHOTO: Jared Polis
Governor Jared Polis wins re-election for Governor of Colorado
FILE - Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on...
Michael Bennet defeats challenger Joe O’Dea