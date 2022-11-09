Michael Bennet defeats challenger Joe O’Dea

FILE - Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on...
FILE - Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 12, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Victory has been called for Michael Bennet, Colorado’s incumbent senator since 2009. 2022 marks his thirteenth year in the position.

Bennet describes himself as a pragmatist and independent thinker, highlighting his involvement in bipartisan initiatives like the so called “gang of 8.”

Before his appointment to the US Senate, Bennet worked as a managing director for the Anschultz Investment Company, chief of staff to then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper, and superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in history from Wesleyan University in 1987, Bennet went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Yale Law School, where he was the editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal.

As of 9 p.m, Bennet received 809,091 votes, obtaining 56 percent of the vote. O’Dea received 602,572 votes, obtaining 42 percent of the vote.

Third party candidates Brian Peotter, T.J. Cole, and Frank Atwood all received less than one percent of the vote.

