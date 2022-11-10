14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle...
Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle high school.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors.

A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.

Both boys had initial court appearances in juvenile court on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Ingraham High School left a student dead.

Police arrested the pair on a public bus about an hour afterward.

A judge found probable cause to detain the 14-year-old for investigation of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
70-year-old elk hunter missing in rural Montrose County
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Tracy Lane Beatty was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they...
Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
State of Emergency: Evacuations ordered as Nicole intensifies
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release