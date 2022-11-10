Dry conditions returning back to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Advisory remains active for most of the Western Slope. However, some locations, like our valleys, are not in this alert. The advisory will expire at 6 am Thursday.

Graphic showing active alerts (KKCO/KJCT)

We started our Wednesday morning with gusty winds as a cold front slowly approached the Western Slope. Wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour (mph) in some locations, with Grand Junction reaching up to 50 mph. Temperatures started comfortably with Grand Junction and Montrose at 64. As the cold front slowly approached the Western Slope, temperatures have fallen and will continue to fall throughout the day. It also transitioned any rainfall into snowfall because of the colder air associated with the cold front.

Grand Junction and Montrose have not received any snowfall accumulation, and Grand Junction has received 0.04 inches of rainfall so far for Wednesday and Thursday. However, areas in the higher elevations can still have a chance Wednesday night to receive up to a foot of snowfall before Thursday morning. For the high country, around 4-6 inches in most, and some areas could receive isolated higher amounts.

Tonight, across the Western Slope, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose. At the same time, some of our southern locations, like Cortez, will sit in the upper teens. Cloud cover in the valley will become scattered throughout the nighttime hours, and dry conditions will settle in.

Low temperatures across the Western Slope (KKCO/KJCT)

For our Thursday, conditions will remain dry across most of the Western Slope with some scattered cloud cover towards the morning hours. However, later in the day, the sky cover will take on more partly sunny to overcast skies for our valleys. Temperatures will remain in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Dry conditions will continue throughout the week, with a slight cooldown by Friday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s before returning into the lower to mid-40s by Saturday and the start of next week. Friday will bring sunshine before overcast skies will settle in for this weekend. By the beginning of next week, plenty of sunshine will return across the Western Slope and continue until the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

