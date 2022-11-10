Frisch leading House election by 64 votes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022 General Election in Colorado has voters on the edge of their seat waiting for the final outcome.

As of 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Frisch holds the lead by 64 votes, according to the Secretary of State.

Frisch has 156,746 votes in his favor whereas Boebert has 156,682. The vote is in Frisch’s favor by 50.01%, Boebert at 49.99%.

Lauren Boebert, Republican Party candidate is a member of the U.S. House, representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2023. Boebert was born in Altamonte Springs, Florida, and lives in Rifle, Colorado. Boebert’s career experience includes working as a natural gas product technician and owning and operating Shooters Grill.

Adam Frisch earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1990.

