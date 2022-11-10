Jan. 6 defendant accused of assaulting officer set to be released from jail before trial

Jan. 6 defendant accused of assaulting officer set to be released from jail before trial
Jan. 6 defendant accused of assaulting officer set to be released from jail before trial(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Federal Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Thursday, Nov. 10, that Ryan Nichols is not able to adequately prepare for trial in jail, and he will be temporarily allowed to return home with restrictions.

Nichols is charged with five felonies for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, including assaulting an officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Much of Nichols’s action is documented through his own social media posts or those from others. In one video, the defendant is seen instructing the mob to grab their weapons while holding a bull horn and a crow bar.

“We’re calling for violence now,” Nichols said in a video he posted of himself after the attack. “So if you want to know where Ryan Nichols stands? Ryan Nichols stands for violence.”

Judge Hogan made clear part of Nichols temporary release will include not being able to contact others on social media. Nichols will also be required to wear a GPS monitoring system.

Nichols’s attorney, Joe McBride, made the case to Hogan that the jails where Nichols was being held in have not allowed Nichols access to materials that could help him defend himself in court. McBride maintains his client’s innocence and says video does not tell the entire story.

“It’s important that when people think about violence, they should think about Kyle Rittenhouse,” McBride said. “He shot three people on camera, on video. The video footage was running, and guess what, he walked at the end of the day. Because his violence was justifiable. Our position is that Ryan Nichols, he witnessed a great amount of danger that day. All different types of abuses. He himself was ‘Maced’ and things happened to him. He had a right to defend himself.”

The exact terms of Nichols release will be finalized in a hearing Tuesday November 22. There is not yet a date for the actual trial.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Org. executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury: Filmmaker Paul Haggis liable for $7.5M in rape suit