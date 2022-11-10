Measures that address affordable housing fail to pass

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In this midterm election, the City of Grand Junction proposed three measures that address the current housing crisis in the valley, measure 2A, 2B, and 2C. All three failed to pass.

Let me break down the measures; measure 2A would’ve hiked the lodging tax by one percent. Currently, it’s at 6 percent. Then there’s measure 2B, which would’ve required tourists to pay an additional 8 percent short-term tax on rentals, like Airbnbs. And measure 2C would’ve expanded the land lease from 25 years to 99 years for affordable housing projects only.

Mayor Anna Stout says she was surprised by how strongly the voters rejected the measures.

“We heard loud and clear from our community that we need to do something about housing; these were tools that we asked to have to be able to use to address it,” said Stout. “We don’t have those tools now. So we’re just going to need to go back and figure out how else we find the funding to implement the housing strategy.”

Palisade also asked voters to approve a lodging tax, an increase from $2 to $6, which would go toward marketing the town and emergency services. It passed.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.