Proposition FF for free school lunch meals passes

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches set to expire this month.
Pandemic expansion of free school lunches set to expire this month.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A free school lunch program during the pandemic ran out this year after congress cut funding, but Colorado voters just made up the difference with Proposition FF. The measure passed with more than 50 percent of votes.

Proposition FF raises taxes on families with incomes over $300,000. The proceeds will be used to finance meal programs in the state. Dan Sharp, the nutrition director for Mesa County Valley School District 51, says the measure will provide all students with both free and nutritious meals.

“I think, yeah, the funding is going to help districts with being able to do more local sourcing to make the transition from being maybe more processed food based to more of the healthier foods,” said Sharp.

Sharp says the measure will eliminate the stigma surrounding free school lunch meals. The measure will also raise wages for cafeteria workers.

