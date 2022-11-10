Skies clearing out, temperatures staying cool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley rain and mountain snow showers fell across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon before transitioning over to snow as it tapered off through the evening and overnight hours. Many places around the region started off with sunny to mostly sunny skies, while some of the higher elevations near Interstate 70 saw some leftover scattered snow showers. Temperatures started off in the middle and upper 20s in the lower elevations, with teens and even some single digits in the highest elevations. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around most of the region today, but some isolated snow showers will remain possible atop the Grand Mesa and through the High Country as well. Despite the additional sunshine, temperatures will stay fairly cool into the afternoon. High temperatures will generally range from the middle and upper 30s in the higher elevations, to the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s in the valleys. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight, sending temperatures tumbling into the teens.

Sunny skies continue to settle in across most of the Western Slope into Friday, but temperatures continue to turn a little cooler still with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds will increase some once again through the day on Saturday, but we should still see mostly sunny skies with highs warming up just a little bit into the lower 40s. Those clouds will clear back out Saturday night, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few scattered clouds on Sunday with highs climbing into the middle 40s.

We’ve been keeping an eye on some indications of a disturbance tracking through the Western Slope early next week, potentially providing another round of rain and snow to the region. There’s still quite a bit of disagreement among the data that we use to make our forecasts, so we’ll mention a very, very small chance for rain and/or snow showers on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll have to wait for a little more agreement among the data before we can get more exact with what will play out. At the very least, clouds will be on the increase through the start of next week, and temperatures will start cooling down once again with highs falling back down through the 40s and eventually into the middle and upper 30s by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

