WWII veteran and retired doctor celebrates 100 years of life

Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
By Bernado Malone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A retired doctor and U.S. Army veteran in Indiana celebrated a major milestone with his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Dr. John Bender served during World War II and the Korean conflict where he was a medical officer.

In the 1950s, he moved to Evansville with his wife and began his urology practice. He worked as a doctor for over 40 years, according to WFIE.

Bender said, when he tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, he never imagined he would live to be 100 years old.

Although Bender said there is no secret formula for long life, maintaining good health is important.

“You’re not going to like hearing this, but whatever your weight was when you got out of college it should be your goal,” Bender said. “If you get over that weight, you are not going to get beyond 90.”

Bender celebrated with friends and family and said he looking to live many more years.

