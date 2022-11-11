Colorado wolf reintroduction plan up for comment

Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold public meetings next year as the state prepares for the beginning of the wolf introduction plan.

In 2020, voters approved a measure requiring the restoration of gray wolves in western Colorado by the end of next year.

Now CPW will set a series of public hearings regarding the final plan for wolf management required to be finalized at the end of 2022.

The schedule appears in a memo written for the upcoming November CPW meetings.

It outlines the following dates for public participation:

Jan. 19, 2023 - Colorado Springs: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2023 - Gunnison: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2023 - Rifle: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023 - Virtual via Zoom: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2023 - Denver: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

But no dates are set for tribal input.

Click here to read the proposed plan for reintroduction.

