Colorado wolf reintroduction plan up for comment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold public meetings next year as the state prepares for the beginning of the wolf introduction plan.

In 2020, voters approved a measure requiring the restoration of gray wolves in western Colorado by the end of next year.

Now CPW will set a series of public hearings regarding the final plan for wolf management required to be finalized at the end of 2022.

The schedule appears in a memo written for the upcoming November CPW meetings.

It outlines the following dates for public participation:

Jan. 19, 2023 - Colorado Springs: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2023 - Gunnison: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2023 - Rifle: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023 - Virtual via Zoom: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2023 - Denver: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

But no dates are set for tribal input.

Click here to read the proposed plan for reintroduction.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.