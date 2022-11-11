Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say

FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing...
FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to his former manager. NBC News received word of his passing from his family.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
Evangeline Brooks, 88, died at the hospital from injuries she received when she was attacked by...
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old woman fatally mauled by dog
Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior

Latest News

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife:’ Couple dies together in house fire
President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife:’ Elderly couple dies together in house fire
FILE - Investigators said 11-month-old Riott Garner had been safely located.
Missing Colorado infant found safe; Amber Alert canceled