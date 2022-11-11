Holiday Do’s and Don’ts: Mesa County Public Health

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the holiday season upon us Mesa County Public Health offers some tips to stay safe when cooking.

Be aware of food borne illnesses and be cautious when dealing with raw meat and raw dough.

Make sure everything is thoroughly cooked through before serving. If you plan to save food for leftovers, put food away into the fridge as soon as you can since bacteria grows on food sitting out.

Keep in mind when reheating food because the quality decreases each time food is reheated and any reheated food will need to be cooled down quickly afterwards, it is best to reheat only the amount needed.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
Evangeline Brooks, 88, died at the hospital from injuries she received when she was attacked by...
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old woman fatally mauled by dog
Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, uncorks a shot while Nashville Predators right...
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
wo Grand Junction Central High School softball players will continue their athletic career in...
Athletes of the Week: Jenna Fraser and Olivia Litzen
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch