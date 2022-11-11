Holiday Do’s and Don’ts: Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the holiday season upon us Mesa County Public Health offers some tips to stay safe when cooking.

Be aware of food borne illnesses and be cautious when dealing with raw meat and raw dough.

Make sure everything is thoroughly cooked through before serving. If you plan to save food for leftovers, put food away into the fridge as soon as you can since bacteria grows on food sitting out.

Keep in mind when reheating food because the quality decreases each time food is reheated and any reheated food will need to be cooled down quickly afterwards, it is best to reheat only the amount needed.

