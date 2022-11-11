Mostly sunny and a little warmer this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Outside of some leftover snow showers across portions of the High Country, skies cleared out around much of the rest of the Western Slope yesterday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll continue to see skies clear out with plenty of sunshine across the region through the day today, with some scattered clouds still possible around the High Country. After a chilly start to the day with temperatures in most places starting off in the teens and 20s, we should see high temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s, maybe a couple of degrees cooler than where we wound up yesterday afternoon. Skies will continue to clear across the region through the evening and at least into the early overnight hours, then some higher-altitude clouds will start moving in by early Saturday morning. It will be another chilly night, with overnight lows falling into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Those higher-altitude clouds that move into the region early Saturday morning will continue to stick around through the day on Saturday. Despite the clouds, we should still get enough sunshine filtering through to warm temperatures up a degree or two into the lower and middle 40s. Skies will clear out once again late Saturday afternoon, then we’ll continue to see mostly clear to clear skies overnight tonight and into Sunday morning. Sunday should be a fairly nice day around the Western Slope with mostly sunny to sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s--likely the warmest temperatures of the next several days.

Some moisture will try to move into the far southern portions of the Western Slope, primarily south of the San Juan Mountains, through the day on Monday, increasing clouds and bringing in a small chance of a few rain and snow showers. The rest of us will continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs a little cooler in the lower to middle 40s. A second round of moisture swings through the region on Tuesday, increasing clouds across the region but only increasing rain and snow chances generally for the Continental Divide and portions of the High Country. Temperatures will continue to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s into Wednesday as skies clear out once again, then we’ll turn a few degrees warmer as some clouds return again into Thursday.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

