Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and truck collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road.

The driver of the van was arrested for DUI.

There were no injuries.

The Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating the accident and further information will be released when it becomes available.

