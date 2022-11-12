Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma

The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM MST
LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - An intoxicated driver drove off in the middle of a traffic stop on Friday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022, a Colorado State Trooper stopped a truck after reports were made that the driver was drunk.

While the trooper and driver were interacting, the driver of the truck sped off.

The trooper chased the truck and was able to PIT (Pursuit Intervention Tactic) the truck at the Intersection of 8 Road and S Road, approximately 8 miles from the Utah state border, northwest of Loma, Colorado.

The driver came to a stop after but hit a fire hydrant in the process, flooding the intersection.

The driver’s identity has not been released but the driver was taken into custody.

The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.(David Jones)

