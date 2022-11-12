Montrose Red Hawks varsity football wins their final game, more teams play this afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday night was good night to be a Montrose Red Hawk as their varsity football team took home the win on their final playoff game.

At 7 p.m., the Golden Demons kicked off to the Montrose Red Hawks. Shortly into the game, junior Blake Griffin, a linebacker and running back for Montrose, scored a 65-yard rushing touchdown. By the end of the second quarter, Griffin scored two more touchdowns for Montrose. At halftime the score was 27-23 Montrose.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Golden picked up the game when senior Jazel Riley IV, a senior quarterback for Golden, completed a 50-yard pass to junior Trey Abrams, a wide receiver for Golden, scoring a touchdown. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 30-27 Golden. The final score was 47-43 with Montrose taking home victory.

More games are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday:

Delta Panthers varsity football team has a home playoff game against the Alamosa Mean Moose.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team has an away playoff game against the Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs) Wolves.

The Palisade Bulldogs varsity football team has an away playoff game against the Northridge (Greeley) Grizzlies.

The Rifle Bears varsity football team has an away playoff game against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.