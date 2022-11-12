Slight warmup this weekend before cooler temperatures next week

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunshine, dry conditions, and clear skies have been the story throughout the day and across the Western Slope. Temperatures continue to stay below average across the state, and today was no exception. Highs today compared to yesterday were cooler; today, temperatures remained in the lower 40s to upper 30s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

For tonight, clear skies will remain, which will help keep temperatures cold. Like last night, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper teens for many locations. However, for Grand Junction and Delta, lows will hover in the lower 20s.

Tomorrow, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine for the morning hours. Still, we could have some cloud cover in the Western Slope towards the afternoon and evening hours that can transition our sky from sunny to overcast. Sunshine and clear skies return by Sunday and will be similar to today. The weekend will also have a warm-up in our temperatures, but many may not feel the dramatic change in some locations. With Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will warm to the mid-40s, while Delta and Cortez will rise into the upper 40s by Sunday. By Sunday night, down in the San Juans and areas along the Continental Divide have a chance of receiving scattered snow showers. It will start to taper off as we lead into Monday’s morning commute.

By the start of next week, many locations will start to ease the temperatures back into the lower 40s to upper 30s. In most cases, there is a chance that some can feel this slight cool down from Monday into Wednesday. Dry conditions will continue throughout the remainder of the following week, with some cases of scattered snow showers for our higher elevations next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

