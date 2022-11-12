Veterans Day Ceremony in Fruita

VETERAN DAY CELEBRATION
VETERAN DAY CELEBRATION((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:19 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - From parks to schools, people stopped on Friday to thank the men and women who joined the military and served our country.

These kinds of ceremonies are deeply personal and impact thousands in our community. Let’s put it in perspective, in Mesa County alone, 11,000 of your neighbors are veterans.

“To recognize those service members that have, you know, chosen to put up their right hand and swear to support and defend,” said Dominic Edginton, a veteran.

People placed their hands to the heart, there were flyovers in the sky, and flags waved to show appreciation for those men and women all bound to one common commitment-- the fight for freedom.

Edginton knows this. “I chose to serve. You know, I love the way of life in this country, and I want to do my part to support and defend it, and, you know, I did 22 years, and I would do it all over again.”

He says he’s moved by the admiration and love the Western Slope shows its veterans. “I was just inspired by how the community here on the Western Slope rallied around its veterans and continues to rally around its veterans.”

And people like Jim Doody make sure of that. “This memorial is kind of special because it’s sitting in the heart of Colorado,” said Doody. “This is the busiest welcome center in Colorado. It gets over 300,000 visitors a year.”

Doody founded the park. It’s a welcome home for Vietnam veterans who didn’t get a welcome home. “They have this special day, November 11, and my mission in life was to give them a welcome home,” said Dooty.

Jim lost one of his three brothers during the Vietnam war. “So he was flying that helicopter that’s right behind me. And that was the inspiration to build the memorial so that we don’t forget that there are those sacrifices, and he gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s been over 50 years, but I remember him every day.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home
Evangeline Brooks, 88, died at the hospital from injuries she received when she was attacked by...
‘It is a big loss’: 88-year-old woman fatally mauled by dog

Latest News

Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
Colorado wolf reintroduction plan up for comment
Mesa County Public Health
Holiday Do’s and Don’ts: Mesa County Public Health
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, uncorks a shot while Nashville Predators right...
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3