Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after her car crashed into a home in Louisiana on Friday.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said the driver likely suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Resident Brandon Lacoste told WAFB the crash sounded like an explosion. He said he saw the mangled car stuck in a nearby home’s roof.

“I ran out of the door and saw a guy running from the park pointing towards the roof,” Lacoste said.

According to Lacoste, two children were inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were able to escape. He said community members called the children’s parents to inform them what happened.

“The kids are fine. They are just extremely scared,” Lacoste said. “We’re a great neighborhood. We usually come together when something happens. We’re good at making sure everybody is OK.”

Authorities said firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle so crews could pull the driver to safety.

McDavid said both the car and home were badly damaged. According to McDavid, firefighters feared the house could collapse during the rescue.

“I’m not sure what happened, but the driver had to be going at a good speed,” Lacoste said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Lacoste was unsure if the driver lived in the neighborhood but said he recognized the woman’s car.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

