Mountain snow to arrive as early as tomorrow night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope's temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rise around the mid to upper 40s for most locations across the Western Slope. Tomorrow will be the warmest day over the next seven days. While conditions will continue to remain dry throughout most of the day, getting into the nighttime hours, a round of scattered showers will become present.

It will stay situated south of Grand Junction, and while most of our valleys will continue the dry trend, areas in the San Juans and along the Continental Divide will receive some of this snowfall. The timing will be around the nighttime to Monday morning. It will not be a significant snowmaker, and areas in the high country could receive around one to two inches. For our mountains, there is a chance that around four to six inches of snow and isolated higher amounts in certain areas.

On Monday, there will continue to be some isolated snow showers as this weather maker pushes northeastward, especially in areas along the foothills. However, by the afternoon hours, most of the snow will move out of the state bringing back dry conditions. Temperatures will start to ease back into the lower 40s for many locations across the Western Slope, and this will continue throughout the remainder of the workweek. At the same time, no significant weather maker will move back into the state.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

