Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the banged-up Tennessee Titans know opposing defenses start game plans around stopping two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

Turns out an aching Tannehill and a patchwork defense were more than enough against the struggling Denver Broncos.

Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle by throwing two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Broncos 17-10 on Sunday.

“Everything feels a little better when you win,” said Tannehill, who spoke to reporters still wearing his uniform in a postgame time-saving move with more treatment ahead on his ankle and a game Thursday night at Green Bay.

The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime.

Denver came in rested off a bye, not that it helped as the Broncos (3-6) now have lost five of six.

“It’s another close game, another one-score game,” first-year Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the Broncos’ five losses by a combined 21 points. “We feel like the defense stepped up to the challenge with Derrick Henry. I mean, the offense has to find a way.”

Henry was held to 53 yards on 19 carries, snapping the NFL rushing leader’s streak of five straight 100-yard rushing games.

The Broncos had plenty of chances but couldn’t score after halftime. Russell Wilson had a final chance to tie the game, but his pass on fourth-and-8 from the Titans 25 was tipped and picked off by Terrance Mitchell with 11 seconds left.

