Western Slope Football Playoffs Second Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The second round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the teams representing the Western Slope performed.

Class 4A

#5 Montrose Red Hawks Defeat #12 Golden Demons 47-43

The Montrose Red Hawks welcomed in the Golden High School Demons on Friday night for their first playoff game of the season, after earning a first-round bye week. The Montrose Red Hawks were in a tough battle all night with the Golden Demons. The Red hawks found themselves down 43-27 to the Demons, but the Red Hawks found a way to score 20 unanswered points to get the sweet victory over Golden. The Montrose Red Hawks will advance to the next round of the CHSAA State Playoffs, where they will face the Loveland Red Wolves on the road. The time of that game is to be announced.

#9 Fruita Monument Wildcats Lose to #8 Vista Ridge Wolves 56-20

The Fruita Wildcats season came to a close after defeating their Grand Valley rival Central High Warriors in round one. The Wildcats hit the road to take on the Vista Ridge Wolves but lost 56-20. The usually sturdy Wildcats Defense bent for the Wolves, allowing 35 points in the first half alone. On the other side, the Vista Ridge Defense held the Wildcats to just 12 total points in the first half.

Class 3A

#13 Palisade Bulldogs Defeat #4 Northridge Grizzlies 14-7

Well, we have an upset folks. The Bulldogs, who snuck into the playoff contention in the final weeks of their regular season, went into Greeley and upset the #4 Northridge Grizzlies 14-7. The Bulldog defense has found form recently, only allowing 15 points over their last two games. The Class 3A playoffs started a week later than all other classes, so they will head to their second-round matchup against #5 Green Mountain. The time of that game is to be announced.

Class 2A

#1 Delta Panthers Defeat #8 Alamosa Mean Moose 37-9

The Delta Panthers hosted their second-round matchup of the CHSAA state playoffs on Saturday afternoon, where they welcomed in the Alamosa High School Mean Moose. It was a tight first half as the Delta Panthers lead 10-8 going into halftime. The Delta Panthers would then switch gears scoring 27 unanswered points, and cruising to yet another victory. The Delta Panthers will advance to the next round of the CHSAA State Playoffs, where they will host the #4 Classical Academy Titans. The time of that game is to be announced.

#14 Rifle Bears Lose to #11 Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 14-0

Staying in class 2A the Rifle Bears lost their second-round playoff matchup to the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers. The Bears beat the Panthers back on September 2, winning that matchup 33-26. The Bears had only been shutout one other time this season, that was against the Delta Panthers.

