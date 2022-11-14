Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality

Ill. reports almost 9,000 cases.
Ill. reports almost 9,000 cases.((Source: Stock Image/ Pexels))
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.

Law enforcement officers began performing lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived to the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation is ongoing and updates will be made as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home

Latest News

Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool
Orchard Mesa Pool closed for repairs
Fantasy fight
fantasy fight
DUI van and car
DUI van and car
Intoxicated driver in Mack
Crash in Mack