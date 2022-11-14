FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Angela Bonilla and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A former pastor in Texas was arrested Friday on criminal charges related to child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court, 56-year-old David Lloyd Walther is accused of knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The criminal complaint alleges that Walther downloaded and made available child pornography using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

KWTX reports Walther was pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas, at the time.

During a search of Walther’s home and vehicle, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they found two large computer hard drives containing child pornography.

Walther has been charged with distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Walther faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home

Latest News

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
New data predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. Here...
How to save on Thanksgiving dinner with soaring prices