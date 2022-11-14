Home build kickoff for injured solider in Montrose

Homes For Our Troops
Homes For Our Troops
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Veterans day festivities continue through the valley with festivals, and in Montrose, a veteran gets a well-deserved gift.

Homes for Our Troops is a national nonprofit that builds and donates custom homes for severely injured post- 9/11 veterans.

Here on the Western Slope, the first sergeant, David Wallace, will receive a custom home after being injured in Iraq because of a suicide bombing. He sustained severe eye injuries, resulting in blindness.

Bill Ivey with the organization says the house will include voice control to allow him to gain more independence.

“This feeling you get by building one of these homes and handing the keys to one of our veterans is really difficult to put into words. It’s a feeling that we’re setting the conditions for their success going forward.”

This is the third home built in Montrose.

