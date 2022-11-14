Orchard Mesa Pool closed for repairs

Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool((KKCO/KJCT))
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has temporarily closed the Orchard Mesa Pool.

The closure is caused from a failed boiler. Pool water temperatures are currently too cold to keep the pool open.

Staff and repair technicians with Monument Mechanical are onsite and evaluating the current condition of the boiler.

The latest updates regarding repairs and reopening of the Orchard Mesa Pool will be posted to Grand Junction Parks and Recreation social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram.

