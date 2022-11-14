Staying dry, but staying cool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dry and cool conditions from the weekend continues into the early portions of the week across the Western Slope. We’re starting off our Monday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies around the region, and temperatures ranging from the upper 20s and lower 30s in the valleys to the teens and 20s in the higher elevations. Most of us around the Western Slope, especially in the lower elevations, will continue to stay dry and cool with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some scattered snow showers will be possible in the higher elevations, including the High Country, portions of the Grand Mesa, the Continental Divide, and portions of the San Juan Mountains. Any snow showers will gradually taper off through the afternoon and evening hours across the central and southern portions of the Western Slope, but some could continue to linger around portions of the High Country overnight tonight. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies elsewhere with lows in the teens and 20s.

Tuesday will play out pretty similar to today around much of the Western Slope, with the primary difference being a little bit less in the way of snow showers. While most of us will once again see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, some isolated snow showers will continue to linger around the northwestern portions of the region, and down into the High Country as well. Highs will once again be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Drier air will move out any lingering clouds and snow showers Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours Tuesday night.

Cooler and drier air settles into the region behind a cold front through the remainder of the work week. We’ll see sunny to mostly sunny skies across the Western Slope with highs cooling into the middle and upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures will gradually rebound back into the lower to middle 40s by Friday, then a second cold front will knock temperatures back down into the upper 30s again into the weekend. There is a very small chance for a few snow showers on Friday, but it looks like we’re turning drier with every new round of data that comes in. Mostly sunny to sunny skies continue into Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll be back in the lower 40s again by Sunday.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

