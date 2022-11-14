Western Colorado Native American Market Days to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Native American Heritage Month, and this weekend, the Grand Valley held a colorful celebration, the Western Colorado Native American Market Days.

Native American tribes came together in a celebration of unity and culture.

“Where we bring people from different tribes to sell their products here, and it gives them a chance to get together and visit, compare notes and as well as bringing dancers here for entertainment, that brings different tribes together, to where they can compare and talk with each other and interact with one another,” said Roland McCook.

Traditionally, markets were meeting places where friendships formed, weddings happened, and music and dancing were exchanged.

“And we’re proponents of unity and friendship, reach across the aisle type thing, you know, and that’s what this is about, is to bring about a celebration of freedom, togetherness, and unity,” said McCook.

The celebration provided an insight into the rich Native American culture displayed through dances, artifacts, and jewelry.

“We come out here and share our art jewelry. These are all traditional styles, and they represent some peace and harmony and protection,” said Tom Canyon.

Canyon is from New Mexico. He and his wife made the 5-hour trip to Grand Junction to share their creations and to educate. This way, they can keep the culture alive.

“I believe that it’s good then to share our culture and to keep our culture going and for people to recognize who we are, where we come from and how far we’re going to be going through and in the past this day and then into the future,” said Canyon.

