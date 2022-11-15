Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.

They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise mental health and other issues and argue for a shorter term.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.

“A sentence of imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole is appropriate in this case,” Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said.

Messages seeking comment were sent to Crumbley’s attorneys.

The boy was 15 at the time of the shootings at Oxford High, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. Four students were killed, and six more students and a teacher were injured.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are jailed on charges of involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making the gun accessible to their son and ignoring his need for mental health treatment.

When he pleaded guilty, Ethan Crumbley said his father bought the gun for him with the teen’s own money just a few days before the shooting. The boy said the gun was not locked in a container or safe at home.

Ethan Crumbley had brought the 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition to school in his backpack. Earlier that day, a teacher had discovered a drawing with a gun pointing at the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” There was an image of a bullet with the message: “Blood everywhere.”

The Crumbleys declined to take their son home but were told to get him into counseling within 48 hours, according to investigators. Ethan Crumbley later went into a school bathroom, pulled out the weapon and began shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home

Latest News

RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher this year than years before the pandemic.
RSV hospitalizations rate rises for older adults
A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
This photo provided by U. S. Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine seized by customs...
Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels