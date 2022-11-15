Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Yosemite’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Yosemite!

Yosemite is a six-year-old Pitbull mix with a gentle and goofy heart. Yosemite is blind but can see some shapes and shadows. He gets along great with people and animals. Yosemite would benefit from living in a house with another dog so they can help show him around. Yosemite loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.

If you are interested in adopting Yosemite contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

