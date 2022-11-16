City opens survey to Grand Junction residents

Those who did not receive a survey can still participate online or in person.
Those who did not receive a survey can still participate online or in person.(Pixabay / MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction recently distributed a customer satisfaction survey to 5,000 random city residents with goals to better understand views towards City services and to help gather ideas for future planning.

“Community input is a crucial part of how the City creates plans for the future,” stated Greg Caton, City Manager. “The results of this survey will create a priority blueprint for where we can improve, how to grow responsibly, and what services our community needs.”

5,000 households, all chosen at random, were mailed the survey. Other residents are invited to participate in the survey online in either Spanish or English or by completing a paper copy available at City Hall.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

The online and in-person surveys allow residents to all have a voice providing feedback. All responses will be included in the final analyssi conducted by the project lead RRC Associates.

Open-link results will be kept separate from the statistically valid responses, but will be included to provide valuable feedback for the City of Grand Junction.

