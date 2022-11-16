Grand Valley Power opens youth tour and camp application period

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local business wants to send three high schoolers to leadership opportunities in the summer of 2023.

Grand Valley Power has chosen to sponsor three high school juniors or seniors to attend the annual Washington D.C. Youth Tour or the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp in Colorado during next summer break. Both opportunities will be entirely paid for.

One student will be chosen to go to the Washington D.C. Youth Tour from June 12-18, 2023.

Two students will be selected to attend the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp at the Glen Eden Resort in Colorado from July 15-20, 2023.

Applications are open to all current high school students who will be above the age of 16 at the time of the camp or trip and to those whose parents or legal guardians are members of Grand Valley Power.

Students must submit a 500-word essay with their completed application. Applications can be found online or at high school counseling offices. Applications must be submitted by January 9, 2023.

Students attending the Youth Tour will have a wide range of opportunities that include learning about co-ops, engaging in one-on-one conversations with elected officials, visiting major monuments and memorials, and networking with their peers. More than 1,800 students from across the country can attend this week-long tour.

Students that attend the Leadership Camp will have the opportunity to learn about the issues that surround the electric industry, how cooperatives work, raft down the Colorado River, ride the Steamboat Springs gondola and visit the Trapper Mine. Nearly 100 students from Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Oklahoma gather for six days at the Glen Eden Resort located at Glen Eden Resort near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Requirements, eligibility, and the application can be found on the Grand Valley Power website.

Grand Valley Power was the first rural not-for-profit electric cooperative in Colorado. Organized in 1936, the company now serves over 18,000 customers within the Mesa County area. Grand Valley Power is dedicated to empowering lives with hometown service with safe, affordable, reliable electricity.

