Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida

In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake as “amelanistic... meaning it lacks black pigment.”(Florida Wildlife Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - An unusual rattlesnake has been found in Florida.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, four men were hiking in Taylor County last month when they spotted a baby eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Eastern diamondbacks, even young ones, are mainly brown in color with large, dark diamonds with cream borders.

However, this rare snake is all cream-colored, and even its diamonds are light.

In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake as “amelanistic, meaning it lacks black pigment.”

Researchers said because the snake is so light, it’s less camouflaged and more susceptible to predators.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is one of the heaviest venomous snakes in the Americas and is the largest rattlesnake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
FILE - A hot dog was used to strike a man in a face, starting a fight, authorities said.
Intoxicated man assaults driver with hot dog, deputies say
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package