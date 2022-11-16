Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado.

The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.

Excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors.

The identity of the man has not been released.

