Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Radar’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Radar'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Radar'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:43 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Radar!

Radar is a three-month-old rambunctious kitten. Radar came to Roice-Hurst after he was found living outdoors. He gets along great with everyone he meets and is young enough to be introduced to dogs and children.

Radar has a ton of energy and curiosity and would make the perfect pet for anyone looking for a companion.

If you’re interested in adopting Radar, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

KKCO LIONS CLUB PERSON OF THE YEAR
KKCO LIONS CLUB PERSON OF THE YEAR
KKCO HOMELESS CLEAN UP
KKCO HOMELESS CLEAN UP
KKCO ORCHARD POOL
KKCO ORCHARD POOL
Yadira Caraveo, Democratic candidate in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, left, smiles as...
Democrat Caraveo wins Colorado’s new US House district