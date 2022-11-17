Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer: ‘So many emotions’

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer.

WSMV reports Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Texas, was sworn in at the Goodlettsville Police Department on Wednesday. He was greeted by officers and became an honorary officer in front of a crowd of smiling faces.

DJ said he is visiting as many police departments as he can after first starting his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies.

But he has far exceeded that goal already – being sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of this year.

DJ has been joined by his father Theodis Daniel on the road and the two are also raising awareness about children battling cancer while meeting with law enforcement agencies.

The boy’s father said he believes that his son has lived past his five-months-to-live prognosis because of their meetings with law enforcement.

Goodlettsville Police Department Field Training Officer Rico Jones said he saw DJ’s story and felt compelled to reach out to the family.

Jones said he was moved by not only DJ’s courageousness while battling cancer himself, but the fact he was so selfless and wanted to raise awareness for other children battling cancer.

“I had so many emotions that ran over me as I read his story. All I could think about was this young man is fighting for his life, but yet he is fighting for others,” Jones said.

