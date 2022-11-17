CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman

The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.
The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez.

The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Orchard Avenue in Grand Junction. She was last seen wearing a sweater, a black jacket, and jeans.

According to the alert, Gonzalez was driving a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading BQW-808.

Gonzalez is described as a 70-year-old white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her height is listed as five feet tall, and she weighs around 95 pounds.

If you see her, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call 911 or the main office at (970) 242-6707.

