Crash Responder Safety Week

Colorado State Troopers want you to slow down and move over when you see a trooper pulled over on the side of the road.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Law enforcement and other agencies are promoting Crash Responder Safety Week, just before the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to keep a careful eye out when traveling on highways and interstates for first responders working on the side of the road.

Five of the last on-the-job fatalities for CSP troopers happened while they were working a scene along a roadway. That’s why every state in the country has a “slow down and move over law” to protect law enforcement, tow truck drivers, and other workers on highways and interstates.

Basically those laws mean if you see emergency lights on the side of the road, move over to the left lane, and if you can’t move over, slow down. Unfortunately, that message doesn’t seem to be getting through. CSP Trooper Sam Goure says last year there were over 1,100 crashes across the country called “secondary crashes,” where first responders were already on a scene on the side of the road, and another crash occurred.

“When we’re on the side of the road, working a scene, and you’ve got a vehicle that comes by you at 75-80 miles per hour, it can be a little unnerving,” said Trooper Goure.

Trooper Goure urges drivers to treat emergency responders like their own family members, stuck on the side of a busy road.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

