Staying sunny and cool, snow stays northeast

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunny skies are back across much of the Western Slope to start off our Thursday. Some clouds are still moving across the High Country, primarily along and north of Interstate 70, but the rest of are starting off dry and chilly this morning. Most of the Western Slope will still continue to see sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s, a little warmer than yesterday for many of us. Clouds will continue to linger around the north-central portions of the state, and we could even see some scattered snow showers across portions of the High Country north of Interstate 70 through the day today. The cold front that brings the clouds and snow to the northern portions of the state today will increase clouds across the Western Slope through the evening and overnight hours, which could keep morning lows Friday morning a few degrees warmer than the last couple of mornings. We should still see lows in the upper teens and lower 20s in the valleys, with teens and potentially still a couple of single digits in the higher elevations, primarily in places like atop the Grand Mesa and over towards Gunnison.

We’ll start off the day on Friday with lingering partly to mostly cloudy skies, and potentially some scattered leftover snow showers across the High Country. Skies will gradually clear out across the region into Friday afternoon, and we should see plenty of sunshine by later in the day, with high temperatures turning cooler again into the middle and upper 30s. Sunny skies return on Saturday as well, warming temperatures up a couple of degrees--at least back into the upper 30s with some scattered lower 40s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday, but still have plenty of sunshine in place as temperatures climb back up into the lower and middle 40s.

Clouds and temperatures will continue to increase in tandem with each other through early next week as well. Mostly sunny skies on Monday become partly cloudy skies into Tuesday, and high temperatures will warm through the middle 40s and start approaching the upper 40s in some locations. Our next potential chance to see rain and snow showers again could arrive by Wednesday, but overall chances are still pretty low until we can get some better agreement and consistency with the forecast data. Rain and snow chances aside, we’ll continue to see clouds on the increase, but temperatures will turn a little cooler again--falling back down into the lower 40s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.