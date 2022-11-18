Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The razor-thin race that kept Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on its toes for more than a week has reached an end. Democratic challenger Adam Frisch has conceded to incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert.

In a short press conference via Zoom on Friday morning, the Aspen councilman announced that he had conceded the election via a phone call to Rep. Boebert after thanking his supporters for a historically close campaign.

Some Grand Junction locals celebrated, some lamented, but many expressed amazement at how the race came down to a razor-thin margin of only a few hundred votes. Mesa County resident Kristen Ridgway said, “Incredible effort by Frisch to have even made it this far. Never say your vote doesn’t count.” Frisch also highlighted the unusually mixed political alignments of his would-be constituents, pointing out that only about a quarter of CO-3 are registered Democrats during his concession.

Boebert claimed victory on Thursday evening in a video of her at the Capitol.

We won!



I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

Frisch stated that, while a recount will still likely be automatically triggered, “The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small.”

“We have shown the country that extremists politicians can be defeated, loud voices are not invincible, and shouting will not solve problems,” Frisch said.

Boebert had just 551 more votes than Frisch at the time of concession out of a total of nearly 327 thousand ballots cast, bringing the race to a .16 percent difference.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.