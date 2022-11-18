Extensive closure announced for Highway 145 south of Telluride during the week of Thanksgiving

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that travelers should budget for delays of at least a few hours
Road work graphic.
Road work graphic.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that travelers should expect broad closures of Highway 145 on Monday, Nov. 21. Starting at 9 a.m, CDOT says it will be working to pull a crashed vehicle up to the highway via tow truck near mile marker 63.

Significant closures should be expected, says CDOT, as both lanes of the highway will be needed to maneuver the towing equipment. Both northbound and southbound travelers will likely see delays of at least several hours, but CDOT says that “crews will make every effort to allow traffic through when possible.” Even so, CDOT urges travelers to budget for extra travel time and to check its website for the most current information.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home

Latest News

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert
Challenger Adam Frisch has conceded to incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert
Challenger Adam Frisch has conceded to incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert
The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work