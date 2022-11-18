Frisch files FEC forms for possible ’24 US House run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - U.S. House candidate Adam Frisch (D) has filed federal election papers that indicate he wants to move campaign moneys raised this year in his run for Colorado’s 3rd District to a possible run in 2024.

Frisch ran against incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert. The race remains too close to call, but Boebert is favored.

Frisch filed a document called “Statement of Candidacy”. It alerts the Federal Elections Commission the money in his current campaign account may be used for a 2024 run.

We’ve asked Frisch’s campaign for comment. No answer to that specific question, but a news conference is scheduled to begin at 11. We will be streaming it live on our websites.

We have reached out to Boebert’s team for reaction and will let you know as soon as we hear back.

