Frisch files FEC forms for possible ’24 US House run

FILE - Democrat Adam Frisch, a candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, makes an...
FILE - Democrat Adam Frisch, a candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, makes an appearance on the campus of the University of Colorado-Pueblo, Sept. 28, 2022, in Pueblo, Colo. Colorado's Rep. Frisch is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - U.S. House candidate Adam Frisch (D) has filed federal election papers that indicate he wants to move campaign moneys raised this year in his run for Colorado’s 3rd District to a possible run in 2024.

Frisch ran against incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert.  The race remains too close to call, but Boebert is favored.

Frisch filed a document called “Statement of Candidacy”.  It alerts the Federal Elections Commission the money in his current campaign account may be used for a 2024 run.

We’ve asked Frisch’s campaign for comment.  No answer to that specific question, but a news conference is scheduled to begin at 11.  We will be streaming it live on our websites.

We have reached out to Boebert’s team for reaction and will let you know as soon as we hear back.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home

Latest News

The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger...
Republican Boebert’s tight race likely headed to recount
Bread on a tray in a lunchroom at Independence Academy
Colorado recieves a grant for pediatricians